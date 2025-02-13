Open Menu

PTI Playing Different Tactics To Gain Personal Interest: Rana

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is playing different tactics to gain personal interest.

Everyone knows about the tactics and politics of PTI founder, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about the letter written to the head of a national institution, he said narrative adopted by PTI founder in a letter was against the democratic norms. He said that PTI founder must seek apology for May 9 riots.

PTI is spreading propaganda through social media, he said.

About dialogue with Opposition, he said dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues.

