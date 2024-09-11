Open Menu

PTI Playing Double Game To Gain Political Benefits: Asif

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders are playing double game to gain political benefits.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and the leaders of PTI in the province are cheating the founder of the party, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The KP PTI didn’t have any interest for the release of the Party's founder, he said.

Ali Amin Gandapur and the PTI leaders of KP are using derogatory language against the head of the important institutions besides the government, he added.

He said the entire party of PTI in KP had disintegrated due to negative agenda against the state institutions and rubbish language used in the public meetings.

