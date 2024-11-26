PTI Playing Political Tactics To Gain Personal Interest: Ahsan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is playing political tactics to gain personal interest.
PTI had been involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Ali Amin Gandapur is utilizing official resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for creating trouble in the Center, he said.
The law enforcement institutions are fully alert to take action against any violators, he warned.
In reply to a question about dialogue with PTI, he said the government always tried to hold talks with Opposition leaders but they refused to go forward.
We never closed the doors for dialogue but PTI leaders didn’t show any sincerity for talks, he said.
To another question about release of the founder of PTI, he said PTI founder is facing criminal charges including May 9 riots, and the courts will decide the cases of Imran Khan. He said that government will not allow PTI to spread unrest through public rallies or halt business activity by arranging protest demonstration anywhere.
Commenting on Governor rule in KPK, he said the PTI has failed to resolve the people's problems and all constitutional options are available to address genuine issues of the province. We want to make Pakistan a modern economic state and for this, no hindrance would be tolerated at any cost, he stated.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-1392 hours ago
-
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks2 hours ago
-
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest2 hours ago
-
Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderabad: Secretary Sports2 hours ago
-
Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth place in terms of air pollution2 hours ago
-
CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir2 hours ago
-
DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities2 hours ago
-
IGHDS organizes day for end violence against women2 hours ago
-
PA Speaker highlights journalism's role in nation-building2 hours ago
-
Power pilferers, defaulters held in Okara2 hours ago
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit3 hours ago