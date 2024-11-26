Open Menu

PTI Playing Political Tactics To Gain Personal Interest: Ahsan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is playing political tactics to gain personal interest.

PTI had been involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Ali Amin Gandapur is utilizing official resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for creating trouble in the Center, he said.

The law enforcement institutions are fully alert to take action against any violators, he warned.

In reply to a question about dialogue with PTI, he said the government always tried to hold talks with Opposition leaders but they refused to go forward.

We never closed the doors for dialogue but PTI leaders didn’t show any sincerity for talks, he said.

To another question about release of the founder of PTI, he said PTI founder is facing criminal charges including May 9 riots, and the courts will decide the cases of Imran Khan. He said that government will not allow PTI to spread unrest through public rallies or halt business activity by arranging protest demonstration anywhere.

Commenting on Governor rule in KPK, he said the PTI has failed to resolve the people's problems and all constitutional options are available to address genuine issues of the province. We want to make Pakistan a modern economic state and for this, no hindrance would be tolerated at any cost, he stated.

