PTI Playing Politics For Personal Interest: Asif
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is playing politics for personal interest. PTI founder’s statement and tweets are harmful for country’s interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI leader is trying to seek NRO with the help of a foreign country, he said. He made it clear that no offer was given to PTI founder regarding release from jail or transferring to Bani gala.
He said that PTI founder had found involved in different cases including May 9, riots and 190 million pound funds. He further stated that the court will decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence.
Commenting on dialogue after controversial statements of PTI founder, he said that chances of progress in dialogue with PTI has dim or vague. About United States pressure on Pakistan’s government over missile program, he said that Pakistan is situated in a sensitive region where terrorism is a big challenge for the governments.
He said that government is well aware about the defense needs of Pakistan. To a question about Afghanistan, he said, we need only guarantee from the neighboring country to control the terrorists from its side so that such elements could not operate in this part of the region.
The Afghan authorities must regard the hospitalities of Pakistani governments for refugees, he added.
Recent Stories
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI playing politics for personal interest: Asif3 minutes ago
-
AJK PM seeks lawyers role to uphold, protect supremacy of constitution, rule of law in the State1 hour ago
-
AJK President show grave concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK:1 hour ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to adopt positive attitude for addressing political matters1 hour ago
-
Written demands key to avoiding U-Turns in talks with PTI: Rana Ihsan1 hour ago
-
Governor appreciates operations against militants in parts of KP1 hour ago
-
Rind expresses sorrow over tragic accident in Zhob2 hours ago
-
No deals offered to founder PTI: Barrister Aqeel2 hours ago
-
CM launches Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic project2 hours ago
-
Senator urges PTI to submit demand in black & white to move forward2 hours ago
-
Governor directs for ensuring merit in provision of BEEF scholarships2 hours ago
-
5 killed, 6 injured in Zhob road accident2 hours ago