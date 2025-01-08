PTI playing politics for personal interest: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is playing politics for personal interest. PTI founder’s statement and tweets are harmful for country’s interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leader is trying to seek NRO with the help of a foreign country, he said. He made it clear that no offer was given to PTI founder regarding release from jail or transferring to Bani gala.

He said that PTI founder had found involved in different cases including May 9, riots and 190 million pound funds. He further stated that the court will decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence.

Commenting on dialogue after controversial statements of PTI founder, he said that chances of progress in dialogue with PTI has dim or vague. About United States pressure on Pakistan’s government over missile program, he said that Pakistan is situated in a sensitive region where terrorism is a big challenge for the governments.

He said that government is well aware about the defense needs of Pakistan. To a question about Afghanistan, he said, we need only guarantee from the neighboring country to control the terrorists from its side so that such elements could not operate in this part of the region.

The Afghan authorities must regard the hospitalities of Pakistani governments for refugees, he added.