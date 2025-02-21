PTI playing politics to gain personal interest: Musadik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is playing

politics to gain personal interest. PTI was trying to restart campaign against national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI should work for national interest and avoid spreading chaos through public meetings, he stated.

In reply to a question about deadlock in talks with Opposition, he said PTI had created deadlock in the dialogue process. Dialogue was the option for PTI to resolve political issues, he said.

Commenting on establishing new provinces, he said all the political parties should have debate in the

parliament for setting up new provinces.