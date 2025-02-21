PTI Playing Politics To Gain Personal Interest: Musadik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is playing
politics to gain personal interest. PTI was trying to restart campaign against national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI should work for national interest and avoid spreading chaos through public meetings, he stated.
In reply to a question about deadlock in talks with Opposition, he said PTI had created deadlock in the dialogue process. Dialogue was the option for PTI to resolve political issues, he said.
Commenting on establishing new provinces, he said all the political parties should have debate in the
parliament for setting up new provinces.
Recent Stories
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two robbers killed in shootout, Police claim4 minutes ago
-
Senate refers Societies Registration (amendment) Ordinance to committee for fine tuning4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 to begin on Feb 254 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident4 minutes ago
-
KP CS, IGP review security situation in Kurram4 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed during encounter with police4 minutes ago
-
PTI playing politics to gain personal interest: Musadik4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on demise of ex, Advocate General Salahuddin Mengal4 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas blooms with 67th annual flower exhibition4 minutes ago
-
City administration launches campaign against overpricing4 minutes ago
-
Basant celebrations despite ban in Rwp city; Police arrest 110 violators14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims for visiting Katas Raj, Chakwal14 minutes ago