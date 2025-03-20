PTI Playing Politics To Gain Personal Interest: Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 11:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),
was playing politics to gain personal interest.
PTI has no interest with public matters or important national affairs of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, he said representatives of the provincial government should focus on improving the security situation of Kuram and other parts of the province.
To a question about sending delegation to Afghan region, he said the leaders of provincial government have no rights to formulate foreign policy or send any delegation to Afghanistan.
He said constituting foreign policy was the privilege of the Center.
