PTI playing tactics to avoid court cases: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, senior leader and Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Monday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is playing tactics to avoid court cases.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan is trying to escape from serious level criminal cases including Toshakhana and foreign funding. The PTI leader is wasting the time of the nation through long march, Jail Bharo Tehreek, and public meetings, he added. He said that PTI leader is creating unrest in the country.

Commenting on political victimization, the Senator said that PML-N dislikes punishing the leaders of rival party.

He said that PTI's last regime had filed number of false cases against the PML-N. He said that the leaders of PML-N had to face court cases due to Imran's negative politics.

In reply to a question, he said that Imran Khan should present himself before the courts for hearing of Toshakhana and foreign funding cases.

To another question, the Senator said that Imran Khan is playing politics over non-issues. He said that incumbent government is engaged in providing relief to poor masses and for this, all out efforts are being made to achieve the objectives.