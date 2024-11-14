Open Menu

PTI Playing Tactics To Get NRO: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:42 PM

PTI playing tactics to get NRO: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders are playing

tactics to get NRO from the government.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders are playing

tactics to get NRO from the government.

PTI members and leaders are playing drama and trying to create hurdles for stopping economic activity in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI had a history of creating disturbance in the country through public meeting, he said. pakistan stock exchange is improving day by day while inflation index has reduced due to better policies of the incumbent government.

To a question about relations with Pakistan Peoples Party, he said difference of opinions are part of the politics.

He, however said that any reservation raised by the coalition partner would be removed with discussion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Stock Exchange Pakistan Peoples Party TV From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Collector of Customs North calls on Chief Mi ..

Chief Collector of Customs North calls on Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haj ..

38 minutes ago
 Rwanda declares end to deadly Marburg virus outbre ..

Rwanda declares end to deadly Marburg virus outbreak

48 minutes ago
 Govt determined to solve masses' problems at their ..

Govt determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: AJK PM

48 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Chamkani Sports Ground

DC inaugurates Chamkani Sports Ground

48 minutes ago
 13 Major Road Construction Projects inaugurated in ..

13 Major Road Construction Projects inaugurated in Ghotki

51 minutes ago
 Before Leicester, Ranieri's brush with glory with ..

Before Leicester, Ranieri's brush with glory with his beloved Roma

52 minutes ago
Outdoor Sports Area, 3-day Ceramics Design Worksho ..

Outdoor Sports Area, 3-day Ceramics Design Workshop inaugurated

52 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Marda ..

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun

2 hours ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..

2 hours ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic ba ..

Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..

2 hours ago
 Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end ..

Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan