PTI Playing Tactics To Get NRO: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders are playing
tactics to get NRO from the government.
PTI members and leaders are playing drama and trying to create hurdles for stopping economic activity in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI had a history of creating disturbance in the country through public meeting, he said. pakistan stock exchange is improving day by day while inflation index has reduced due to better policies of the incumbent government.
To a question about relations with Pakistan Peoples Party, he said difference of opinions are part of the politics.
He, however said that any reservation raised by the coalition partner would be removed with discussion.
