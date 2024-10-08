PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was playing tactics to halt economic progress and political activity in the country. Ali Amin Gandapur is playing double game to sabotage peaceful environment of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was playing tactics to halt economic progress and political activity in the country. Ali Amin Gandapur is playing double game to sabotage peaceful environment of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government is taking all possible measures to stop all such activity harming the country, he said. Ali Amin Gandapur’s politics is defaming the PTI, he said. The PTI wants NRO from all the cases, he added.

He said that PTI leaders cannot blackmail the State institution through public rallies. The incumbent government under

the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is utilizing all available resources to provide relief to people and strengthen economy of Pakistan,

he said.