Open Menu

PTI Playing Tactics To Halt Development Works: Talal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 11:37 PM

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was playing tactics to halt economic progress and political activity in the country. Ali Amin Gandapur is playing double game to sabotage peaceful environment of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was playing tactics to halt economic progress and political activity in the country. Ali Amin Gandapur is playing double game to sabotage peaceful environment of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government is taking all possible measures to stop all such activity harming the country, he said. Ali Amin Gandapur’s politics is defaming the PTI, he said. The PTI wants NRO from all the cases, he added.

He said that PTI leaders cannot blackmail the State institution through public rallies. The incumbent government under

the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is utilizing all available resources to provide relief to people and strengthen economy of Pakistan,

he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Progress Talal Chaudhry Muslim TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

4 minutes ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

4 minutes ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

5 minutes ago
 New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

5 minutes ago
 PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan ..

PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal

5 minutes ago
 Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane ..

Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane targets Florida

5 minutes ago
MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Ass ..

MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Assembly

26 minutes ago
 Kundi urges CM to focus on resolving problems of K ..

Kundi urges CM to focus on resolving problems of KP people

27 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Netanyahu that blocking UNRWA's wor ..

UN chief warns Netanyahu that blocking UNRWA's work in occupied Palestine would ..

33 minutes ago
 Neural networks, machine learning? Nobel-winning A ..

Neural networks, machine learning? Nobel-winning AI science explained

35 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister launches App to ensure farmer ..

Agriculture minister launches App to ensure farmers’ access to quality fertili ..

33 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand Women's T20 World ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup scores

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan