PTI Plays Havoc With Health, Other Sectors, Says PDF Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:32 PM

PTI plays havoc with health, other sectors, says PDF chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial president of People's Doctors Forum (PDF) and candidate for the provincial assembly constituency PK-83, Dr Nisar Khan has said that PTI during its nine-year rule in the province has played havoc with all sectors and particularly health.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that through steps like medical teaching institutes (MTIs) and health card the PTI government broke all previous records of corruption and nepotism.

He said that the team of Nosherwan Burki had destroyed the health department by posting their cronies on important posts and mercilessly looted the public exchequer.

He said that the health foundation was still filled with incompetent people recruited during the PTI government and asked the caretaker government to remove all those blue-eyed persons from their lucrative posts in the health department and hold them accountable to pave the way for holding fair and transparent elections in the province.

Regarding health cards, the senior health practitioner accused the previous PTI government of empaneling substandard hospitals, which were providing poor quality health services and millions of rupees were distributed amongst them in the name of unnecessary operations.

He has also demanded a probe into corruption in the purchase of machinery for Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad and massive irregularities in promotions and posts and called for the formation of a commission to conduct an inquiry into these allegations against the former PTI government.

Dr Nisar Khan further called for the dissolution of the policy board of the health department and inactive board of governors with immediate effect to replace them with competent and intelligent persons to bring the prevailing depression to an end.

