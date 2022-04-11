UrduPoint.com

PTI Pleads Supreme Court To Form Full Court On Presidential Reference

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 08:26 PM

PTI pleads Supreme Court to form full court on presidential reference

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday pleaded the Supreme Court to constitute a full court to hear a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday pleaded the Supreme Court to constitute a full court to hear a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

The application drawn by Advocate Babr Awan prayed that the presidential reference be placed before a full court.

The application stated that this CMA be allowed to uphold the dignity of all the constitutional institutions of Pakistan and to meet the ends of justice.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court All Court

