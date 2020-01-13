UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI, PML-Q To Hold Meeting This Week Over Coalition Government Matters

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:11 PM

PTI, PML-Q to hold meeting this week over coalition government matters

Senior members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam's (PML-Q) leadership has decided to hold a joint meeting this week to discuss the issues pertaining to the coalition government

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Senior members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam's (PML-Q) leadership has decided to hold a joint meeting this week to discuss the issues pertaining to the coalition government.The decision came as the PTI's senior politicians on Monday contacted the leadership of the PML-Q.Importantly, the PML-Q has scheduled another meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar this week to hold consultation on provincial affairs.Sources familiar with the matter told the media that the PML-Q has also been looking forward to the government for its implementation on the demands made by the allied party.

The PML-Q has also demanded the government to grant it development package for the Constituencies it holds in the province.The demand came in a formal way during the recent meeting between the government committee under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and the PML-Q representatives.The PML-Q had raised several issues relating to the public interest in the meeting with the government committee that had assured of a positive response in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Muslim Media Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

16 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

18 minutes ago

UAE companies must understand legal implications o ..

31 minutes ago

Firing claims life in Jamshoro

8 minutes ago

Health Minister inaugurates anti polio campaign in ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan has 'political will' to affect change for ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.