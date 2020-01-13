PTI, PML-Q to hold meeting this week over coalition government matters

Senior members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam's (PML-Q) leadership has decided to hold a joint meeting this week to discuss the issues pertaining to the coalition government

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Senior members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam's (PML-Q) leadership has decided to hold a joint meeting this week to discuss the issues pertaining to the coalition government.The decision came as the PTI's senior politicians on Monday contacted the leadership of the PML-Q.Importantly, the PML-Q has scheduled another meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar this week to hold consultation on provincial affairs.Sources familiar with the matter told the media that the PML-Q has also been looking forward to the government for its implementation on the demands made by the allied party.

The PML-Q has also demanded the government to grant it development package for the Constituencies it holds in the province.The demand came in a formal way during the recent meeting between the government committee under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and the PML-Q representatives.The PML-Q had raised several issues relating to the public interest in the meeting with the government committee that had assured of a positive response in the next meeting.