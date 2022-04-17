UrduPoint.com

PTI, PML-Q Want Chaos In Assemblies: Rana Mashhood

Published April 17, 2022

PTI, PML-Q want chaos in assemblies: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Sunday said that the real face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was unveiled in front of the public as they wanted chaos in National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

Addressing a press conference along with other PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar here, Rana said that the PTI introduced culture of misbehaviour and rudeness in politics, which was a matter of shame. He said that all decisions in the country would be made as per constitution and law.

Rana Mashhood said that the PML-N wants to see all institutions strong, adding that the Lahore High Court had ordered the election of a new chief minister. He alleged that scandals of multi-billion of rupees were surfacing now.

He said that all video clips related to the Punjab Assembly brawl would be collected and strict action would be taken against lawmakers involved in slapping and dragging of the deputy speaker.

He alleged that the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi had brought his personal goons in the House.

Speaking on the occasion, Ataullah Tarar said that Punjab remained without a chief minister for 15 days. He added that the PML-N members remained totally peaceful throughout the Assembly session on Saturday, even when Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari was being thrashed by some PTI and PML-Q members.

He said that newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will take oath of his office on Saturday night. He asked Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema to fulfill his constitutional responsibility by administering the oath; otherwise nominate someone else, as the constitutional process could not be halted now.

