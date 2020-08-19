UrduPoint.com
PTI Policies Improved Business Index: Safdar Hashmi

The trade-friendly policies of PTI government has improved the position of Pakistan in ease of doing business index, said Chairman, Taxation Committee Tax Bar Faisalabad, Safdar Muraad Hashmi Advocate

In a statement, he said here on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had visionary leadership qualities due to which he was focusing on business activities.

In this connection, the government had also announced incentives for trade and industrial sectors.

He urged the government to announce special package for these sectors so that it could play vital role in increasing exports. He said that increase in exports was imperative for strengthening national economy.

He also appreciated the two year performance of PTI and said that positive policies of the government had attracted international investors to invest in Pakistan and foreign investment will surely help in promotion of business activities and stability of national economy.

He said that due to coronavirus pandemic, all kinds of business as well as economic activities remained suspended in Pakistan. However, after end of the coronavirus lockdown, the businessmen and traders started their activities. The businessmen will cooperate with the government to overcome economic challenges, he added.

