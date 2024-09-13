PTI policies & politics harmful for democracy: Rana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder’s policies and politics are harmful for the democracy of the country.

PTI is not allowed to disrupt the peaceful environment of the province through public meetings, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have bad experience of May 9 riots and provocative speeches of the leaders of PTI in Sanjani area, he said.

He further stated that, "Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa has challenged the law enforcement institutions to break jail

for the release of the founder of PTI.

We have serious concerns over the stubborn attitude and uncivilized behaviour of the

leaders of PTI."

In reply to a question about permission to PTI for next public meeting in Lahore, he said that Punjab authorities

should see the track record of the PTI’s public meeting before taking any decision. The PTI always created unrest in the country through public meetings, he noted.

To a question about dialogue, he said that PTI founder is not interested in dialogue process.