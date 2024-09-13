Open Menu

PTI Policies & Politics Harmful For Democracy: Rana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM

PTI policies & politics harmful for democracy: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder’s policies and politics are harmful for the democracy of the country.

PTI is not allowed to disrupt the peaceful environment of the province through public meetings, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have bad experience of May 9 riots and provocative speeches of the leaders of PTI in Sanjani area, he said.

He further stated that, "Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa has challenged the law enforcement institutions to break jail

for the release of the founder of PTI.

We have serious concerns over the stubborn attitude and uncivilized behaviour of the

leaders of PTI."

In reply to a question about permission to PTI for next public meeting in Lahore, he said that Punjab authorities

should see the track record of the PTI’s public meeting before taking any decision. The PTI always created unrest in the country through public meetings, he noted.

To a question about dialogue, he said that PTI founder is not interested in dialogue process.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Riots Punjab Democracy Jail Rana SanaUllah May TV

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

3 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

3 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

3 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

3 hours ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

6 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

6 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

6 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

22 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan