PTI Policies Powering Sustained Economic Growth, Boosting Country' Exports: Shibli

Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said due to the prudent friendly policies of the PTI-led government was powering sustained economic growth and expanding country's export potential to fulfil the global demand.

The country's economy is moving forward on the positive trajectory and deficits were witnessing a downward trend, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Shibli said the government under the visionary leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan had established a real road-map to put the country on the path of development.

While criticizing past regimes, he said both Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) responsible for the country's economic ills.

He said PTI-led government had improved the economic situation despite the challenge of coronavirus and fared better than other countries whose economies also suffered.

Shibli said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had left behind less economic growth but the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its tenure with rapid sustainable economic growth.

He said the incumbent government had launched mega welfare projects including Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Ehsaas programme and the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said through reforms the government was successfully strengthening the national institutions.

