PTI Politicizes National Interest Matters For Political Gains: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always tried of exploiting matters of national interest for political gains.
Speaking to a private news channel, the minister said that PTI was repeatedly using public interest matters as tools for political point-scoring.
"PTI always seeks to create controversy around every government move," he said.
Sheikh emphasized that PTI's politics of gimmicks was the main cause of the current political tensions in the country.
He reiterated that the government’s intent behind the proposed constitutional amendments was rooted in good faith, aimed at serving the larger national interest for improving the overall justice system.
He added that any amendments will only proceed if they gain consensus from the majority of political leaders.
