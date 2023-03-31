UrduPoint.com

PTI Politicizing 'Azhar Mashwani's Alleged Disappearance': Rana Sana Ullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was politicizing Azhar Qazi Mashwani's alleged disappearance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that government agencies had not received any complaint from Azhar Mashwani's family regarding the latter's disappearance. He maintained the PTI was taking full political advantage of this issue by concocting "false narrative".

He said that PTI itself did not want Azhar Mashwani to recover because by making him the basis, they were succeeding in extending their political narrative and defaming the country on various forums.

In response to a question, he said that if anyone files a report of Azhar's disappearance, the government would take action according to the law.

The minister further said that PTI had a tradition of politicizing matters by fabricating stories, and never produced a single piece of evidence against their allegations.

He recalled how the PTI allegedly used to fabricate stories of physical abuse during the detention of their leaders and would run away when asked to submit a medical report or pressured to file a complaint.

The minister clarified that his recent statement was portrayed as if he was trying to insinuate something else against Imran Khan, but he said that statement was in a political sense which meant to exclude the PTI chief from the political arena through the power of the vote.

Regarding the security being provided to the PTI chief, he said the government had not withdrawn the former prime minister's security.

