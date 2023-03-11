PTI politicking on Zill-e-Shah death: Azma Bukhari

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is politicking on the tragic death of political worker Zill-e-Shah.

Talking to the media at Faisalabad Press Conference here on Saturday, she said the PTI drama had been exposed after some of the elements giving a specific colour to the incident had been arrested by the police. She said the video of the injured worker being brought to Services Hospital was sufficient evidence and the government must investigate Imran Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid and others for providing justice to the deceased party worker.

Azma said political blunders of Imran Khan had been exposed and people must recognise his true face and his ulterior motives.

She alleged that Imran Khan had destroyed the national economy and he was pushing the country to the verge of collapse. She said Imran Khan government signed agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which played havoc with the nation.

The PML-N Punjab spokesperson said the agreement inked by Imran Khan government with the IMF would expire in June this year, and then the government would be in a position to give maximum possible relief to the inflation-hit people. She said Imran Khan was using children and women as a shield to protect him from being arrested. But if his non-bailable warrants were issued by the court, he would be nabbed according to the law.