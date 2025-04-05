PTI Politics Revolves Around Self-Interest: Kayani
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains fixated on its personal agendas.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI has no interest on national issues such as the economy and terrorism.
He further said that while the government has extended several invitations for dialogue, PTI has consistently failed to play a constructive role.
“Their politics revolves around self-interest. Despite repeated offers for engagement, they have shown no seriousness on matters of national importance,” he added.
Responding to a question on the recent row over a canal project, Kayani said that, as in the past, the issue would be resolved through consensus with allied partners.
“Our coordination with coalition partners remains intact. All national matters are addressed through mutual consultation. Communication channels are open and active at the working level,” he said, expressing confidence that the issue would soon be settled.
Highlighting the achievements of the coalition government, Kayani said that the alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had succeeded in stabilizing the economy and steering the country back toward progress.
“The recent reduction in electricity prices is a step towards public relief. More such measures will follow,” he added.
