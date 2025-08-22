PTI Politics Revolves Solely Around One Person: Barrister Danyal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:01 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politics revolve solely around one individual
Talking to ptv news, he said that PTI damages Pakistan’s image by running social media campaigns from abroad.
He said that the party avoids political dialogue, and promotes chaos and hatred instead of reconciliation.
Political parties generally favor tolerance and a middle-ground approach, but PTI does not share this outlook, he added.
He further said that PTI lacks the ability to build working chemistry with any other political party or institution and is not designed for dialogue.
Instead of engaging in constructive discussions, the party uses offensive language against state institutions, political leaders, and anyone who disagrees with its narrative, he added.
