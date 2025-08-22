Open Menu

PTI Politics Revolves Solely Around One Person: Barrister Danyal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:01 PM

PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politics revolve solely around one individual

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politics revolve solely around one individual.

Talking to ptv news, he said that PTI damages Pakistan’s image by running social media campaigns from abroad.

He said that the party avoids political dialogue, and promotes chaos and hatred instead of reconciliation.

Political parties generally favor tolerance and a middle-ground approach, but PTI does not share this outlook, he added.

He further said that PTI lacks the ability to build working chemistry with any other political party or institution and is not designed for dialogue.

Instead of engaging in constructive discussions, the party uses offensive language against state institutions, political leaders, and anyone who disagrees with its narrative, he added.

Recent Stories

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the proje ..

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

18 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

9 minutes ago
 Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: ..

Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC

1 minute ago
 Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in f ..

Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief

1 minute ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flo ..

Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus

1 minute ago
PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Ba ..

PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal

1 minute ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admiss ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 1

1 minute ago
 MWMC inks MoU with PSIC for collaborative initiati ..

MWMC inks MoU with PSIC for collaborative initiatives

9 minutes ago
 UAE wins gold at Cup of the EASA for canopy piloti ..

UAE wins gold at Cup of the EASA for canopy piloting

1 hour ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori approves Motor ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori approves Motor Vehicle amendment bill

7 minutes ago
 "Sindh police to get 2,000 new ASIs to improve inv ..

"Sindh police to get 2,000 new ASIs to improve investigation system"

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan