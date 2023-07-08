PTI popularity graph declined remarkably after May 9: Raja Ashraf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA), Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), popularity graph has declined remarkably after May 9.

PTI leaders had introduced the culture of abusive language among the youth, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI supporters and leaders had been found guilty of a crime in May 9 incident, he said.

The coalition government had made all-out efforts to talk with PTI leader Imran Khan but he (Imran) refused to resolve the issues through discussion.

In reply to a question about the trial of Imran Khan in military courts, he said, it depends on the sensitivity of the crime that Imran had committed on May 9.

He, however said that Imran Khan would be treated as per the law of this country.

To a question about NAB Ordinance, he said the assembly will look into the matter. He stated that all the institutions should work under their defined parameters. About elections, he said general elections should be held on time.