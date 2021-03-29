UrduPoint.com
PTI Postpones Interviews Of Candidates For AJK General Elections

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

PTI postpones interviews of candidates for AJK general elections

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 29 (APP):Due to third wave of COVID-19, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) AJK Chapter Monday announced to postpone the schedule of interviews of the candidates, who seeking to contest the forthcoming general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir under the PTI's fold, till further notice.

The interviews scheduled to be conducted on April 1.

The PTI AJK Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmood told APP here on Monday that new schedule for conducting interviews of the candidates will be announced later on.

