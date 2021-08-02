UrduPoint.com

PTI Postpones Public Meeting In Mithi

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:29 PM

PTI postpones public meeting in Mithi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has postponed its August 8 public meeting in Mithi, Sindh due to surge in COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has postponed its August 8 public meeting in Mithi, Sindh due to surge in COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI MNA Jai Prakash Ukrani said in a statement on Monday that the public meeting has been postponed in Sindh due to lockdown.

He said that PTI Sindh has decided to postpone the meeting after consulting party central leadership.

He said that new date of the meeting in Mithi will be announced after Muharram.

