UrduPoint.com

PTI Prays Court To Hearing Its Appeal On Daily Basis

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 08:45 PM

PTI prays court to hearing its appeal on daily basis

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday submitted a miscellaneous application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking daily basis hearing on its appeal in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday submitted a miscellaneous application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking daily basis hearing on its appeal in prohibited funding case.

The application said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had continued its actions under the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding scam.

The PTI prayed the court to conduct hearing of its appeals against the verdict of ECP on daily basis. It may be mentioned here that the ECP had served show cause to the PTI in foreign funding case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency May Islamabad High Court Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Hailey College awards degrees to 240 students

Hailey College awards degrees to 240 students

34 seconds ago
 National Assembly Speaker pays tribute to martyrs ..

National Assembly Speaker pays tribute to martyrs of PPP on party's 55th foundat ..

36 seconds ago
 75th anniversary of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties ma ..

75th anniversary of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties marked

38 seconds ago
 Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uni ..

Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uniper, Damage Claims Illegal - S ..

4 minutes ago
 US Senate Banking Panel Chief Urges Yellen to Help ..

US Senate Banking Panel Chief Urges Yellen to Help Develop Crypto Regulation Bil ..

4 minutes ago
 TMA anti-encroachment drive continues on second da ..

TMA anti-encroachment drive continues on second day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.