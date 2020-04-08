PTI prays for Coronavirus eradication on Shab-e-Barat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter General Secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi and MNA Attaullah Khan on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat prayed to Almighty to eradicate the Coronavirus.

In a message here on Wednesday, they said the masses should offer prayers at their homes to observe Shab-e-Barat, which is a night of blessings.

They urged the masses to pray for Almighty's mercy on this blessed night to protect masses from the virus and for its eradication.