PTI Prefers Confrontation Over Reconciliation: Amir Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PTI prefers confrontation over reconciliation: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Monday that the government has always believe in dialogue for political stability, but the opposition remains unwilling to engage constructively.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has extended invitations for negotiations several times, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in confrontational rather than reconciliatory politics.

He said that PTI consistently avoids participating in meetings convened to address national issues and agendas, choosing instead to pursue politics driven by personal interests and political gains.

He added that PTI have internal divisions, with each member holding a different viewpoint. Their politics lack coherence and are marked by contradictions, he further said.

