PTI prepares for big win in forthcoming elections in AJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday met Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee at the PTI Central Secretariat to discuss a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to press release issued by the PTI Central Media Department, during meeting it was decided to field the candidates with strong political credentials, public popularity and strong ties with the people. Both leaders also discussed important issues related to the formation of a high-level parliamentary board to determine the candidates and the strategy in detail to win upcoming elections.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee said on the occasion that PTI has become the most popular political force in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while the people of the state are rapidly embracing the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A large number of people and political personalities from all over Azad Jammu and Kashmir want to join the party however PTI will only welcome competent, credible, capable and well-respected political figures into the party and will field strong candidates in elections after evaluation from a powerful parliamentary board said PTI Chief organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

He further said that after fielding strong candidates and winning elections, PTI aims to emerge as the sole majority party in elections and form a strong government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir which would be responsible for the welfare and development of the people of Kashmir and become their voice in the world ultimately.

Member Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly and General Secretary PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir Majid Khan also attended the meeting.