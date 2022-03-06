PTI presents 9-point 'Charter of Demands' over culmination of Sindh Haqooq March

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :'Sindh Haqooq March' of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday culminated with 9-point 'Charter of Demands' and 6-requests on its arrival in the metropolis through Quaidabad.

The March had begun from Ghotki on February 26 and reached the city today with a large number of participants.

PTI's Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Sindh's President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and other PTI leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

The PTI Sindh Haqooq March raised 9-point 'Charter of Demands' with the Sindh government, seeking legislation on local government in light of Supreme Court Orders and it's speedy implementation, Impartial and neutral Administrator/s as interim Local Government setup, Immediate announcement of PFC award for all Districts of Sindh, De-politicization of Police, all postings to adhere the duration as defined in the new Police Act, Clean drinking water for all citizens of Sindh, NOC to Hyderabad University, Public Transport for Karachi; immediate inauguration of Orange Line BRT, Health Card for Sindh and Compensation for the affectees of Nasla Tower and Action against culprits, who were involved in each step of this illegal construction.

The March had also placed 6-requests forward for the apex court including Suo-Moto by Supreme Court of Pakistan on all murder cases in Sindh in which PPP legislators are involved, Speedy trial and conclusion on dual nationality case of Murad Ali Shah, Speedy trial and conclusion of Fake Account cases of Asif Zardari & Omni group cases, Speedy trail on Fake Degree Cases of PPP legislators, Judicial Commission on rape cases of female students in medical colleges in Sindh, and Judicial commission on the targeted killings of Media personnel in Sindh.

While addressing the March, PTI Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI would win in 2023.

He said that the city was thinking about change.

He said, 'I am looking a change in Sindh'.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the people had disappointed with the government of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

He said that Karachittes would pass on Prime Minister Imran Khan's message from door to door.

While taking PPP's long march to task, he said that there was everything in the long march of Bilawal except the participation of the people.

He alleged that the resources of the government were being used in the long march.

He said that the provision of quality education and health were the responsibilities of the Sindh government.

Qureshi alleged that Sindh's Rs14 billion were into the pockets of PPP. The province would be in better condition if those were spent on the welfare of the people.

He said that PPP had introduced the politics of Zardari in Sindh.

PTI Sindh's President Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while addressing said that PTI was ready to form Sindh government in 2023.

He said that the Sindh government had failed to provide quality education and health to the people of the province.

He said that they would make the city a business hub.

Ali Zaidi said that five thousand schools were being closed in the province and dogs were biting the people.

He said that every person in Punjab had health card and the government of Balochistan had also recommended for it. He further said that they had demanded of the Sindh government to introduced the health card.

On the occasion, PTI Karach's President Bilal Ghaffar, former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim, PTI Sindh's General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Karachi's General Secretary Saifur Rehman, PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman, and others also addressed the march.