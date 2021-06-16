PTI presents balanced, pro-people budget: Sarfraz Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Deputy General Secretary Insaf Youth Wing Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed has termed the provincial budget for fiscal year 2021-22 historic and said that a balanced and pro-people budget had been presented

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Deputy General Secretary Insaf Youth Wing Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed has termed the provincial budget for fiscal year 2021-22 historic and said that a balanced and pro-people budget had been presented.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday to comment on the Punjab government budget, he said that the PTI led government had announced multiple measures to provide relief to the people and no extra burden was put on them in the budget.

As committed by the government to provide maximum facilitation to the common man, burden of taxes had been further reduced on commodities used by the people, he said adding that huge incentives were announced by the government for various sectors including agriculture, traders and auto industry which will boost economic activities in the country.

He said that increase had been announced in salaries of the government employees and pensioners whereas, a 25 percent special allowance was also being provided to employees of the Punjab government who were not getting any additional allowance previously. Various tax exemptions had been announced by the government which was a step towards bringing ease in lives of the people besides enhancing their purchasing power.

He said despite difficult circumstances, measures and policies adopted by the PTI led government were bringing economic progress and prosperity in all sectors. Many sectors including industries, agriculture and construction were showing accelerated progress which was a trust in the policies introduced by the PTI led government, he added.

The government had also offered numerous incentives to various sectors which proved to be result oriented in the development process. Welfare of the marginalized communities had been the prime focus of the PTI government and all possible measures were being taken to protect their rights while devising economic policies, he added.

He mentioned that the year 2020 had been hardest hit due the COVID-19 pandemic which crippled economies all over the world. Pakistan also bear its brunt however, it took many initiatives to provide support and financial assistance to poor segments of society. Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme was a mega initiative which was launched by the PTI government to provide financial aid to daily wager class which was affected the most during the lockdown. The Ehsaas Emergency Cash was disbursed to more than 15 million deserving families across all provinces without any political liking and disliking.