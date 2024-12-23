PTI Presents Initial Demands Before Govt Committee
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Asad Qaisar and Sahibzada Hamid Raza says they demanded govt to release all political prisoners including Imran Khan, and conducted fair and free inquiry of May 9 and Nov 26 D-Chowk shooting incidents
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday presented its initial demands including release of all the political prisoners including party’s founder Imran Khan from the jail.
The PTI also demanded the government to form a commission and conduct an independent inquiry into May 9 and November 26 D-Chowk shooting incidents.
PTI put these demands before the government during the first round of talks which held at the Parliament building in Islamabad.
“We have strongly presented our stance in the meeting. We demanded the release of all prisoners including Imran Khan, and called for the formation of a judicial commission. We will present a formal Charter of Demands on January 2,” said Asad Qaisar, the former National Assembly speaker, while talking to the reporters after the meeting with the government committee.
He stated that they also demanded access to Imran Khan and communications with him.
Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who also accompanied Asad Qaisar, said, “The government has accepted our request to for meeting with Imran Khan.
We discussed the situation of workers imprisoned in jails. Today was the initial discussion; formal negotiations will begin on January 2,”.
He said, “We are not making any demands that go beyond the Constitution. We are not asking for relief but rather fact-finding. We want the facts about May 9 and November 26 incidents to be uncovered. Our demands include the release of all the political prisoners,”.
He further stated that “the government has all the power to fulfill our demands. We have also raised the demand regarding formation of a judicial commission with the committee. The release of political prisoners is unacceptable without the release of Imran Khan,”.
When a journalist asked whether all PTI’s demands would be accepted to which he replied, “It is just the beginning, so how can I talk about the conclusion,”.
Recent Stories
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee
Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee2 minutes ago
-
Khuli Katcheri held in Tehsil Shah Alam to address public issues5 minutes ago
-
Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital13 minutes ago
-
One killed in traffic accident in Karachi25 minutes ago
-
MoHR commemorates National Working Women Day25 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of DIG Tahir Ayub Khan25 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy presents awards to prominent personalities35 minutes ago
-
Private sector handed over cleanliness operations under outsourcing plan in Multan city35 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad foils carjacking35 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for placing bet on cockfight35 minutes ago
-
CPO distributes gifts among Christian officials35 minutes ago
-
Body found45 minutes ago