PTI Presents Initial Demands Before Govt Committee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Asad Qaisar and Sahibzada Hamid Raza says they demanded govt to release all political prisoners including Imran Khan, and conducted fair and free inquiry of May 9 and Nov 26 D-Chowk shooting incidents

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday presented its initial demands including release of all the political prisoners including party’s founder Imran Khan from the jail.

The PTI also demanded the government to form a commission and conduct an independent inquiry into May 9 and November 26 D-Chowk shooting incidents.

PTI put these demands before the government during the first round of talks which held at the Parliament building in Islamabad.

“We have strongly presented our stance in the meeting. We demanded the release of all prisoners including Imran Khan, and called for the formation of a judicial commission. We will present a formal Charter of Demands on January 2,” said Asad Qaisar, the former National Assembly speaker, while talking to the reporters after the meeting with the government committee.

He stated that they also demanded access to Imran Khan and communications with him.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who also accompanied Asad Qaisar, said, “The government has accepted our request to for meeting with Imran Khan.

We discussed the situation of workers imprisoned in jails. Today was the initial discussion; formal negotiations will begin on January 2,”.

He said, “We are not making any demands that go beyond the Constitution. We are not asking for relief but rather fact-finding. We want the facts about May 9 and November 26 incidents to be uncovered. Our demands include the release of all the political prisoners,”.

He further stated that “the government has all the power to fulfill our demands. We have also raised the demand regarding formation of a judicial commission with the committee. The release of political prisoners is unacceptable without the release of Imran Khan,”.

When a journalist asked whether all PTI’s demands would be accepted to which he replied, “It is just the beginning, so how can I talk about the conclusion,”.

