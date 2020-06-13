UrduPoint.com
'PTI Presents People-friendly Budget '

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:04 AM

'PTI presents people-friendly budget '

The PTI government has presented a business and people-friendly budget in difficult circumstances due to the COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The PTI government has presented a business and people-friendly budget in difficult circumstances due to the COVID-19.

These views were expressed by famous businessman and exporter Noor Muhammad Kasuri while talking to APP here on Friday.

" The government has presented a tax-free budget which will provide relief to the masses ," he said, adding that the budget would boost the industrial, agriculture and livestock sectors besides increasing their production.

He said the steps taken in the budget for financial security and against the money laundering wouldstrengthen the national economy.

