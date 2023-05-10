PTI President among 72 booked under anti-terrorism act in Hazro

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 10:25 PM

The Hazro Police on Wednesday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Attock chapter president Qazi Ahmed Akbar and other activists

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023) :The Hazro Police on Wednesday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Attock chapter president Qazi Ahmed Akbar and other activists.

Police also nominated 32 persons and 40 unknown activists for making hostage Sub Divisional Police Officer DSP Jehangir Joya and torturing ten other police officials during blocking GT road near Hattain in connection to protest against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan by Rangers personnel from the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Tuesday.

The first investigation report (FIR) launched by station house officer Hazro Police station Muhammad Jameel under 11 different sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including section 7 of anti-terrorism act.

Meanwhile district Police officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has paid visit to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro to inquire the health of cops injured during the violent protest of PTI workers. He directed the health authorities to provide all available resources for better health cases to the injured cops.

It may be mentioned here that ten cops and a senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan was injured as the angry PTI protesters pelted stones over cops who reached at the spot to clear the traffic on GT road.

