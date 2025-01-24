PTI Prioritizes Disruption Over Negotiation: Irfan Siddiqui
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson of the Government Negotiation Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Friday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for withdrawing from the negotiation process without waiting the government response to their demands.
Speaking to a private news channel said that PTI’s actions demonstrate a clear lack of interest in meaningful dialogue.
"PTI was never inclined towards negotiations or mutual understanding. Instead, they prioritize divisive and disruptive politics over resolving issues through consensus."
He added that PTI has shown no willingness to listen to, respect, or accommodate the perspectives of other political parties.
"If they do not wish to engage in dialogue, we will not repeatedly call on them to participate," he stated. When asked about the future of the negotiations, he said that if PTI refuses to join the negotiation table, the government and its coalition partners will convene to announce the future course of action. Delivering fiery speeches and slogans while refusing to engage in constructive dialogue only highlights their insincere and undemocratic attitude, he said.
The Senator reiterated that the government remains committed to resolving matters through dialogue but will not wait indefinitely for PTI to change its stance. He concluded, "The democratic process will move forward, with or without PTI's participation."
Answering a question regarding the PECA act, he emphasized its importance in addressing the spread of fake news, baseless accusations, incitement to violence, and defamatory campaigns against institutions.
He clarified, "This act is not against genuine journalists but against those who misuse the guise of journalism to malign others and spread falsehoods."
He further said that the proposed amendments to PECA are under review by a committee, where further discussions will take place. Siddiqui urged journalists to provide constructive input and help identify those misusing the profession to promote divisive narratives.
