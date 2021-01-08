UrduPoint.com
PTI Promises Made With People To Be Fulfilled ;MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

PTI promises made with people to be fulfilled ;MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Ibrahrim Khan Thursday said that government was taking steps for the welfare of the people, which, was the need of the hour and the promises made to the people would be fulfilled at all cost.

Talking to APP, he said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was introducing long-term policies to solve the problems facing the people.

He said that the government was addressing the issues of the people in a timely manner. He said PTI during its five year tenure will take all necessary steps for the development and prosperity of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

