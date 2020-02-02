PTI promoted culture of transparency: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had promoted the new culture of transparency.

In a statement, he said, "PTI vision is to serve people, adding that the incumbent government policies are transparent and in the larger interest of the country.

" He said the PTI would keep serving people without paying any heed to criticism.

Usman Buzdar said that national resources had been saved by promoting transparency at all levels.

Unfortunately, in past, corrupt elements weakened the departments through corruption and ruined the economy, he maintained.

The CM said that PTI team was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that welfare of people was main mission of PTI.