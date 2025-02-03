PTI Promotes Culture Of Uncivilized Language: Musadik
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 10:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),
for promoting culture of uncivilized language and political agitation in the country.
PTI founder had started civil obedience movement, he said while talking to a private television channel. PTI leadership has habit of taking U-turn to gain personal interest, he added.
PTI founder could not deliver to masses during four-year period of last government, he regretted. He alleged that PTI leader had been found involved in spreading hatred and abusive language among the masses.
Appreciating the efforts of incumbent government, he said inflation has reduced to single digit due to consistencies in government's policies. Pakistan is progressing in many sectors including export, he said.
All out efforts are being made to strengthen country's economy, he added.
