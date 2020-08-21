UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Promotes Soft Image Of Pakistan At World Level: PHA Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:35 PM

PTI promotes soft image of Pakistan at world level: PHA chairman

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has promoted the soft image of the country at world level which attracted the international investors for investment in Pakistan, said PHA chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has promoted the soft image of the country at world level which attracted the international investors for investment in Pakistan, said PHA chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar MPA.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was plunged into many crises when the PTI came into power, however, the PTI government made tough decisions in some matters and succeeded in overcome many crises in two years.

Appreciating the two-year performance of PTI government, he said that it had promoted soft image of the country at global level due to which international investors were willing to invest in many projects in Pakistan.

He said the government despite corona pandemic tried its optimum to keep the wheel of industrial sector moving as Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that poverty and unemployment could be ended only if the industries would be in operational condition.

He said the PTI government had spent first two-years of its tenure in very tough situation because there was not enough money in the government kitty due to looting and plundering by the previous rulers.

However, the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took some bold steps and dragged the country out of crises. Now, its economy is on right track of stability, whereas,the development process has started in the country after lockdown,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Money Government

Recent Stories

New study highlights ways to tackle leading cause ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

56 minutes ago

Almost 200 Planes, 5 Ships Brought Aid to Beirut S ..

2 minutes ago

China urges U.S. to stop suppressing Chinese enter ..

2 minutes ago

China's investment in B&R countries up 28.9 percen ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.