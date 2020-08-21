PTI promotes soft image of Pakistan at world level: PHA chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has promoted the soft image of the country at world level which attracted the international investors for investment in Pakistan, said PHA chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar MPA

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was plunged into many crises when the PTI came into power, however, the PTI government made tough decisions in some matters and succeeded in overcome many crises in two years.

Appreciating the two-year performance of PTI government, he said that it had promoted soft image of the country at global level due to which international investors were willing to invest in many projects in Pakistan.

He said the government despite corona pandemic tried its optimum to keep the wheel of industrial sector moving as Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that poverty and unemployment could be ended only if the industries would be in operational condition.

He said the PTI government had spent first two-years of its tenure in very tough situation because there was not enough money in the government kitty due to looting and plundering by the previous rulers.

However, the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took some bold steps and dragged the country out of crises. Now, its economy is on right track of stability, whereas,the development process has started in the country after lockdown,he added.