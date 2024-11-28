- Home
PTI Promoting Politics Of Agitation, Spreading Chaos Through Public Meeting: Rana Afzal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday said that leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), are still promoting politics of agitation and spreading chaos in the country through public meeting.
PTI leaders are avoiding talks with main political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI is responsible for halting economic and business activities in the country, he said.
No one would be allowed to create hindrance in the economic progress of the country, he warned. PTI negative agenda and tactics for spreading chaos in the country has failed, he said.
To a question, he said the government is taking all possible measures to achieve high economic growth target in near future.
