PTI protecting farmers' rights: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the government had fixed Rs 200 minimum support price of sugarcane to protect farmers' rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the government had fixed Rs 200 minimum support price of sugarcane to protect farmers' rights.

In a statement, he said the crushing season would commence from November 10 in south Punjab while November 15 in rest of the districts.

It was satisfying that the PTI government had ensured 99 per cent payments to farmers in Punjab by recovering pending payments from the influential sugar mill owners, he added.