Open Menu

PTI Protest At D-Chowk: 32 Suspects Discharged From Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 12:14 PM

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain remarks if police re-arrest suspects he would have police officers handcuffed

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Saturday discharged 32 suspects from the cases regarding the PTI protest at D-Chowk.

The 32 suspects arrested during the D-Chowk protest were presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court late at night for an identification parade, before Judge Abu Alhasnat Zulqarnain.

Judge Zulqarnain expressed anger when the suspects were brought from Jhelum Jail for the identification parade late at night. The suspects were represented by their lawyer, Ansar Kiani.

The investigating officer stated that the suspects were arrested on November 25 but the identification parade could not take place.

He sought a 30-day physical remand for each of the suspects.

The court ordered the handcuffs of all 32 suspects to be removed and discharged them from the cases.

Judge Abu Alhasnat Zulqarnain remarked that if the police re-arrested the suspects, he would have the police officers handcuffed.

It may be mentioned here that the police had shown the arrests of the 32 suspects in cases filed at the I-9 and Margalla police stations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Jail Jhelum May November All From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

43 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

11 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

3 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

12 hours ago
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

12 hours ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

12 hours ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

12 hours ago
 Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

13 hours ago
 Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

13 hours ago
 Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name f ..

Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan