PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Saturday discharged 32 suspects from the cases regarding the PTI protest at D-Chowk.

The 32 suspects arrested during the D-Chowk protest were presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court late at night for an identification parade, before Judge Abu Alhasnat Zulqarnain.

Judge Zulqarnain expressed anger when the suspects were brought from Jhelum Jail for the identification parade late at night. The suspects were represented by their lawyer, Ansar Kiani.

The investigating officer stated that the suspects were arrested on November 25 but the identification parade could not take place.

He sought a 30-day physical remand for each of the suspects.

The court ordered the handcuffs of all 32 suspects to be removed and discharged them from the cases.

Judge Abu Alhasnat Zulqarnain remarked that if the police re-arrested the suspects, he would have the police officers handcuffed.

It may be mentioned here that the police had shown the arrests of the 32 suspects in cases filed at the I-9 and Margalla police stations.