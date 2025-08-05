PTI Protest Call Flops: Tariq Fazal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:04 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry,Tuesday said that today's protest call by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed completely, terming it a "flop show"
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry,Tuesday said that today's protest call by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed completely, terming it a "flop show."
Talking to a private news channel, he said that ever since PTI entered politics, it has promoted a disruptive and confrontational style of politics.
He said that founder PTI’s politics rooted in abusive language and baseless allegations against opponent.
“This approach has caused immense damage to the country’s politics, economy, and society,” he stated.
Referring to the significance of the date, the minister noted that May 9 marks Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) the day India unilaterally revoked the special status of Indian- illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
“It is deeply regrettable that instead of highlighting the Kashmir issue, PTI chose to prioritize its own chaotic politics on such a critical day,” he added.
Recent Stories
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris
Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..
Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad
CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sector study
Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF
PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secreta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu2 minutes ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy3 minutes ago
-
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad15 minutes ago
-
PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secretary Information PML-N ..17 minutes ago
-
"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"17 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Quetta road accident17 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing38 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally to express solidarit ..47 minutes ago
-
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered47 minutes ago