PTI Protest Call Flops: Tariq Fazal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:04 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry,Tuesday said that today's protest call by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed completely, terming it a "flop show"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry,Tuesday said that today's protest call by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed completely, terming it a "flop show."

Talking to a private news channel, he said that ever since PTI entered politics, it has promoted a disruptive and confrontational style of politics.

He said that founder PTI’s politics rooted in abusive language and baseless allegations against opponent.

“This approach has caused immense damage to the country’s politics, economy, and society,” he stated.

Referring to the significance of the date, the minister noted that May 9 marks Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) the day India unilaterally revoked the special status of Indian- illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is deeply regrettable that instead of highlighting the Kashmir issue, PTI chose to prioritize its own chaotic politics on such a critical day,” he added.

