PTI Protest Continues For Third Consecutive Day At F-9 Park

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued protest for the third consecutive day at F-9 Park against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against the PTI government.

PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Ali Muhammad Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Zahid Kazmi, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan and others participated in the protest. A large number of PTI workers and families have attended the protest that started after Iftar on 9 pm.

Addressing the participants, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has foiled the foreign conspiracy for a regime change in the country.

He said that today entire nation stood by the prime minister. He said 220 million had decided to stand by the country's sovereignty, thus, supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PTI government had exposed the foreign conspiracy against the country.

He said that PM Imran Khan had won the hearts of Pakistanis by announcing not to compromise on national interests.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that PTI is fully respect the court decision. He said that the whole nation firmly stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He asked PTI workers to spread the message of PTI to make Pakistan an independent, sovereign and prosperous country in the leadership of PM Imran Khan. PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan thanked PTI workers and supporters for attending the protest rally on the call of party leaderships. He said that government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan took strict wise decisions to control spread of the pandemic and to overcome the economic crisis engulfing the country. He said the prime minister had effectively fought the case against Islamophobia in the United Nations General Assembly and termed himself an ambassador of the Muslim Ummah. Earlier, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan welcomed the participants.

