,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 01:47 PM

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes  

Pakistan Army has been deployed after four Rangers personnel killed during PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy, led by the wife of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, has reached Zero Point Bridge and is now heading towards D-Chowk.

Earlier, the PTI convoy passed through G-11 and G-9 areas, where clashes occurred between the police and PTI workers. Tear gas shelling is ongoing from both sides, with PTI workers also throwing stones at the police.

Army deployed in Islamabad amid PTI protest

In response to the unfolding chaos during the PTI protest, the Federal government has deployed the army in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Interior issued a notification for the deployment of the Pakistan Army under Article 245, clearly stating that violators of the law will be dealt with decisively.

The notification also grants the army authority to impose curfews in any area to maintain law and order.

The army has been deployed at all key government buildings on Constitution Avenue, including the Parliament House.

Security agencies have reportedly issued orders for live ammunition to be used against those causing unrest.

Rangers personnel hit by vehicle during protest, 4 killed:

During the PTI protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, miscreants ran a vehicle into Rangers personnel, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officers.

Additionally, five Rangers and two police officers were severely injured.

According to security sources, four Rangers and two police personnel have been killed, and over 100 police officers have been injured, with many in critical condition.

What happened last night?

Despite PTI founder Imran Khan agreeing to consider an alternative location for the protest, Bushra Bibi refused to accept it, insisting that the protest must be held at D-Chowk.

Bushra Bibi stated that certain conspiratorial elements wanted to stop them at a location other than D-Chowk, but Imran Khan had instructed her to ensure that they go to D-Chowk, as no negotiation would be accepted unless it took place there.

The sources revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has remained silent on the negotiations, and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has been unable to make any decisions.

According to PTI sources, the party's central leadership appears to be struggling in determining the final protest location, with no one willing to take responsibility.

Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly mentioned that coordinating the movement of workers to Islamabad for the final destination is proving to be difficult.

More Stories From Pakistan