PTI Protest: Convoy Reaches Zero Point Amid Clashes
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 01:47 PM
Pakistan Army has been deployed after four Rangers personnel killed during PTI protest
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy, led by the wife of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, has reached Zero Point Bridge and is now heading towards D-Chowk.
The PTI workers and leaders’ convoy has reached Zero Point in Islamabad and is advancing towards D-Chowk.
Earlier, the PTI convoy passed through G-11 and G-9 areas, where clashes occurred between the police and PTI workers. Tear gas shelling is ongoing from both sides, with PTI workers also throwing stones at the police.
Army deployed in Islamabad amid PTI protest
In response to the unfolding chaos during the PTI protest, the Federal government has deployed the army in Islamabad.
The Ministry of Interior issued a notification for the deployment of the Pakistan Army under Article 245, clearly stating that violators of the law will be dealt with decisively.
The notification also grants the army authority to impose curfews in any area to maintain law and order.
The army has been deployed at all key government buildings on Constitution Avenue, including the Parliament House.
Security agencies have reportedly issued orders for live ammunition to be used against those causing unrest.
Rangers personnel hit by vehicle during protest, 4 killed:
During the PTI protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, miscreants ran a vehicle into Rangers personnel, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officers.
Additionally, five Rangers and two police officers were severely injured.
According to security sources, four Rangers and two police personnel have been killed, and over 100 police officers have been injured, with many in critical condition.
What happened last night?
Despite PTI founder Imran Khan agreeing to consider an alternative location for the protest, Bushra Bibi refused to accept it, insisting that the protest must be held at D-Chowk.
Bushra Bibi stated that certain conspiratorial elements wanted to stop them at a location other than D-Chowk, but Imran Khan had instructed her to ensure that they go to D-Chowk, as no negotiation would be accepted unless it took place there.
The sources revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has remained silent on the negotiations, and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has been unable to make any decisions.
According to PTI sources, the party's central leadership appears to be struggling in determining the final protest location, with no one willing to take responsibility.
Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly mentioned that coordinating the movement of workers to Islamabad for the final destination is proving to be difficult.
Recent Stories
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Belarus leaders resolve for stronger bilateral trade, commerce ties7 minutes ago
-
Raising literacy rate, reducing heavy books burden: Muslim Hands furnishes students with free regist ..7 minutes ago
-
Ahsan vows educational reforms to meet 21st-century needs during PML-N tenure7 minutes ago
-
Belarusian President visit to boost bilateral ties: Iftikhar Malik17 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held27 minutes ago
-
President SCCI for practical steps to encourage handicraft industry27 minutes ago
-
DC for measures to implement labour laws37 minutes ago
-
Three killed, six injured in Neelum Valley Jeep crash1 hour ago
-
Two killed due to generator smoke in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Woman killed,six injured in a road mishap1 hour ago
-
PPPP SG expresses grief over Srinagar Highway tragedy1 hour ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel in Islamabad1 hour ago