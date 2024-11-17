PTI protest destined to fail: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) planned protest would meet the same fate as their previous "failed ventures."

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI has set "unrealistic goals" and lacks the logistical capability to mobilize a massive procession.

"Neither can such misadventures be allowed, nor can the country afford them," he said.

He further criticized founder PTI's approach, stating that political dialogue is not in the party leader's nature. Despite multiple attempts to engage him in political dialogue in the past, the PTI chief has consistently refused to engage in dialogue, he said.

The advisor reiterated that any attempt to create unrest would be met with strict action, ensuring the protection of citizens and the state's stability.