PTI Protesters Block Several Roads Including Murree Road & G.T Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Several roads including Murree Road and G.T. Road were blocked here on Wednesday due to the ongoing protests held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters against the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan.

The PTI supporters are holding protests at five main places including Old Airport Road, Murree Road near Iqbal Park, Pirwadhai Mor, Jhelum Road at Sawan Bridge and Taxila, which have badly affected the traffic flow on GT Road, Murree Road and Airport Road.

PTI workers also blazed tyres and raised slogans against the government on the main Shamsabad Murree Road.

According to details, the ambulance service was also suspended and several vehicles transporting patients to the hospitals got stuck in the traffic gridlocks.

PTI workers blocked both sides of old Airport Road and Murree Road near Iqbal Park. Pirwadhai Mor was also blocked by the protestors, particularly for the traffic going towards IJP road and Rawalpindi. Similarly, vehicular traffic was also closed from both sides at Rata Shah Margalla, Taxila and 'Saray Kala Chowk' on G.T. Road, due to which the commuters and residents of the area faced hardship.

Apart from this, the PTI activists also staged a protest at Swan Bridge on Jhelum Road at blocked traffic going towards Rawalpindi.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, alternative routes were arranged to facilitate the citizens.

He informed me that Mall Road, Peshawar Road and other Rawalpindi city roads except for Murree Road near Iqbal Park were open for vehicular traffic.

