PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters has dispersed at Faizabad Chowk on Friday Night and restored one-way traffic from Rawalpindi towards Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters has dispersed at Faizabad Chowk on Friday Night and restored one-way traffic from Rawalpindi towards Islamabad.

According to a private tv channel, Islamabad police said that the traffic has been opened from Faizabad towards Islamabad while the road from Islamabad will also be opened soon.

They said that some people belonging to PTI were setting trees on fire on the way and affecting the flow of traffic.

The Islamabad police claimed that the PTI leadership and other workers who were damaged the property have been identified and action will be taken according to the law against them.

The police said that criminal cases have already been registered against several PTI workers for engaging in such illegal activities.