PTI Protestors Cause Inconvenience For Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 09:09 PM

The protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday closed the entry and exit points of Islamabad which resulted inconvenience for the citizens

PTI workers blocked the main highway in protest on the Motorway (M2) near the New Islamabad Airport. Protestors closed Rawat, Bakery Chowk, Khanna Pul, and Main Expressway near Koral, Thaalian and other areas by burning tires.

The movement of traffic was disturbed in the Federal capital due to closures at various points. On the other hand, the Islamabad police, in a tweet, said that troops of the capital police and the Rangers have been sent to points for clearance where protesters blocked the Islamabad motorway.

In another tweet, the capital police said that it would take action against those who would be involved in staging protests without permission in the federal capital.

Islamabad police issued traffic alerts from time to time on Monday which guided the citizens about situation on roads. Diversion points were created at various roads due to protests and policemen were deputed to guide road users.

The citizens including students and patients faced difficulties to reach their destinations and demanded strict action against those disturbing the peace of the city.

