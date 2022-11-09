UrduPoint.com

PTI Protestors Create Inconvenience For Citizens On 3rd Consecutive Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PTI protestors create inconvenience for citizens on 3rd consecutive day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday again closed the entry and exit points of Islamabad which resulted inconvenience for the citizens.

However, Islamabad police in coordination with traffic police made maximum efforts to ensure convenience to citizens and made some alternate arrangements.

Police said that Faizabad, Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, Motorway Link Road & Airport Link Road remained clear for traffic owing to its efforts.

However, diversions were placed for both sides of traffic at Margallah Pahari point of GT Road. Likewise, diversions were placed for traffic coming from Taxila via GT Road to Rawalpindi while traffic was diverted to Srinagar Highway from Chungi No. 26.

At Peshawar Road, diversions were made for both sides near Kohinoor Mill at Peshawar Road and road users were instructed to use Srinagar Highway and IJP Road.

At Koral Interchange, road users were asked to move Rawalpindi from Koral Interchange via old Airport Road. Murree Road was all clear in Islamabad but it was closed for both sides at Shamsabad point in Rawalpindi.

Diversions were placed for traffic at the junction of IJP Road and Peshawar Road and road users were asked to alternatively use Faqeer Epi Road and Srinagar Highway.

Red Zone Entry and Exit was closed for traffic from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk while it was directed to use alternatively Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk .

The citizens have appreciated the efforts of Islamabad police in maintaining law and order and ensuring smooth traffic flow in its area. However, they demanded strict action against those disturbing the peace of the city.

