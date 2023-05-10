PTI protests; 190 arrested in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :At least 190 people have been arrested by the Rawalpindi police as a result of a crackdown against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leaders, workers and supporters to quell the law and order situation that resulted after the arrest of Imran Khan.

According to details, 190 people have been arrested so far in four FIRs registered on Tuesday night and Wednesday in different police stations. The arrested PTI workers and supporters were allegedly involved in disturbing law and order situation and violent protests.

The protesters blocked different city roads including Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Shamsabad, Faizabad, Rawat T-Chowk, Waris Khan, Kutchery Chowk, and other areas of Rawalpindi while violent skirmishes between the police and the protesters continued till late Tuesday night.

The protesters set fire to tyres and garbage lying on the side of the roads. The vehicular traffic on Murree Road was completely blocked on Tuesday night because of the protests and the protesters also pelted stones at the police.

The police also began a crackdown to arrest PTI workers and leaders late at night.

The local party leaders and workers were rounded up from Rawalpindi and its suburbs and shifted to different police stations.

The Rawalpindi district administration on Tuesday imposed section 144 in Rawalpindi to control the overall law and order situation.

According to a district administration spokesman, a ban on public gatherings and political activities was imposed across the city. Strict legal action would be taken against violators of section 144, he added.

Section 144 was imposed after a meeting held in Punjab Home Department, he informed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha said that strict implementation of Section 144 would be ensured by the district administration.

Rallies, meetings and other gatherings would not be allowed and a complete ban on gatherings of more than four people would be ensured, he said adding, no one would be allowed to carry arms.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani warned that violating the law, committing vandalism, attacking police, and blocking roads while protesting was not permissible.

"There would not be any compromise on the rule of law or the protection of citizens' lives and property," he maintained.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman informed that all main city roads were open for vehicular traffic.

He said that the traffic situation was normal on all main city roads as CTP had finalized arrangements utilizing all available resources to regulate traffic.

All Traffic Police officers were in the field and supervising all the arrangements, he informed.

Additional traffic wardens had been deployed at all important points to control traffic, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan.

Special arrangements had been made for alternative routes in case of traffic diversion, he informed.

Information about traffic load and the latest traffic situation was being provided to the citizens on FM 88.6 and official social media pages, the CTO added.

The spokesman said that the citizens were advised to travel with 20 to 25 minutes extra time to reach at their destination in time and avoid any problem.